For the second time in the common-draft era, three LSU Football players were selected in the first round of the NFL Draft.

Running back Leonard Fournette was the fourth overall pick by the Jacksonville Jaguars. Safety Jamal Adams was taken two picks later by the New York Jets at No. 6, and cornerback Tre’Davious White was the third Tiger take in Thursday night’s opening round – No. 27 overall by the Buffalo Bills.

Defensive tackle Davon Godchaux and wide receiver Malachi Dupre capped a spectacular 2017 NFL Draft on Saturday, as the seven-round event concluded in Philadelphia.

With their selection, all four LSU underclassmen who declared for this year’s draft were selected.

Godchaux, a native of Plaquemine, Louisiana, was the fifth-round pick of the Miami Dolphins (178th overall).

Dupre, from New Orleans, was picked in the seventh round (247th overall) by the Green Bay Packers.

LSU finished the 2017 NFL Draft with eight players selected, including first-rounders running back Leonard Fournette (No. 4, Jacksonville), safety Jamal Adams (No. 6, New York Jets), and cornerback Tre’Davious White (No. 27, Buffalo Bills).

In addition to the Tigers’ draft picks, the following Tigers have indicated that they have signed free agent deals on Saturday:

