Nick Floyd new ULM AD

University of Louisiana Monroe President Nick J. Bruno announced Thursday the appointment of Nick Floyd of East Carolina University as ULM Athletic Director.

Since 2001, Floyd has been in athletics administration at ECU in Greenville, N.C. In 2004 he was named executive associate director of athletics.

At ECU, Floyd’s responsibilities include financial and operational oversight of a $40 million per year athletics program. With his leadership, there were record-setting donations, ticket sales and attendance.

During his career at ECU, Floyd served as senior associate director of athletics (2001-03) and interim director of athletics (2003-04)

