Nitzer gets well deserved honor

On September 2 when football season rolls around, Dave Nitz will travel up the elevator to the press box at Joe Aillet Stadium to prepare for what will be his 43rd year as the iconic “Voice of the Bulldogs.”

Only this coming season, Nitz will walk into a radio booth with his name on the outside after it was announced that the home radio booth in the new facility will be named after the longtime play-by-play broadcaster and Louisiana Tech Athletics Hall of Famer thanks to generous donations from Steve Davison, Jason and Lana Bullock and John and JoAnn Allen.

The West Virginia native has been a mainstay of Louisiana Tech Athletics since 1974 and will be the fifth-longest active tenured radio play-by-play announcer in the entire NCAA entering the 2017 football season. Nitz is also responsible for play-by-play for LA Tech men’s basketball and baseball. In 2011, he was inducted into the Louisiana Tech Athletics Hall of Fame, while he was also voted the Louisiana Sportscaster of the Year by the National Sportscasters and Sportswriters Association

http://www.latechsports.com