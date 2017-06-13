No more SWAC title game after 2017

Teams in the Southwestern Athletic Conference will vie for berths and play for the SWAC Football Championship Game for the final time this season.

SWAC Commissioner Duer Sharp announced Tuesday morning that the league decided to discontinue the title game following the 2017 season, ending the showcase’s 18-year run.

“With the creation of the Celebration Bowl as a national showcase for HBCU football, the Council of Presidents and Chancellors decided to suspend the championship game format after the 2017 season,” Sharp stated in a release. “By focusing on the Celebration Bowl, we can continue to grow the AFRCB as an HBCU classic for the teams and fans of both conferences and for HBCU football nationally.”

This year’s championship game will take place Dec. 2 at NRG Stadium in Houston with the winner claiming the SWAC’s bid for the Air Force Reserve Celebration Bowl, formed in 2015 that pits the SWAC and Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference champions against each other, on Dec. 16 at the new Mercedes Benz Stadium in Atlanta

http://www.thenewsstar.com/story/sports/2017/06/13/swac-forgo-championship-game-after-season/392818001/