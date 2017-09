The Grambling State University football team will be seeking its first win of the season on Saturday night as Northwestern State comes to town for the 2017 home opener at Eddie G. Robinson Memorial Stadium. Kickoff is set for 6 p.m.

The Tigers (0-1) seek to secure their first win of the season after falling in the 2017 season opener to Tulane, 43-14. Northwestern State (0-1) also seeks its first win of the season after a 52-24 loss to Louisiana Tech last week.