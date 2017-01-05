The New Orleans Saints played parts this past season with two imports from the Canadian Football League on the roster.

They added two more Wednesday by signing defensive back Forrest Hightower and linebacker Adam Bighill, according to The Sports Network out of Canada.

Hightower, 24, is a two-year CFL veteran from San Jose State. He stands 5-foot-10 and 186 pounds. He intercepted four passes in 16 regular season and postseason games, including two in Grey Cup championship to help the Ottawa Redblacks win the 2016 title.

At San Jose State, Hightower was a starting safety for two seasons and played in 47 games over four seasons through 2014. As a senior, he posted 51 tackles, including four for loss, and one interception.

Bighill, 28, is a six-year CFL veteran from Central Washington. He stands 5-foot-10 and 230 pounds. He was a four-time CFL all-star and named the league’s most outstanding defensive player in 2015.

Bighill for his career has 489 tackles on defense and 69 on special teams with 33 sacks in 99 games, all with the BC Lions. He posted 108 tackles with five sacks in 18 games in 2016.

