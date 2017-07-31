Home » Sports » Officials clinic to kickoff the local high school football season

Officials clinic to kickoff the local high school football season

Posted on by Sean Fox

The officials’ clinic will bring 300 LHSAA game officials from throughout the state to Independence Stadium for supervised training. The Friday competition will see five games beginning at 4 p.m. with the Gators and Falcons.

Game two will see Airline versus Minden at 5 p.m. followed by Byrd-West Monroe, Parkway-North DeSoto and the Bossier Parish clash between Haughton and Benton in the nightcap at 8 p.m.

“LHSAA officials are required to attend this camp every two years,” said assigning secretary Mike Thibodeaux. “Each association in the state will officiate a half.”

The crews will come from Lafayette, Monroe, Thibodaux, Hammond, Lake Charles, Alexandria, New Orleans, South Louisiana, Baton Rouge and Shreveport. Admission to the event is $5.

Twitter: @JimmyWatson6

LHSAA/LHSOA GAME SCHEDULE

Aug. 11, Independence Stadium 
Game 1: 4 p.m., Capt. Shreve/Northwood
Game 2: 5 p.m., Airline/Minden
Game 3: 6 p.m., Byrd/West Monroe
Game 4: 7 p.m., Parkway/North DeSoto
Game 5: 8 p.m., Haughton/Benton