LATech
In a battle between two of the top teams in the West, Louisiana Tech (13-6, 5-1 C-USA) dominated from wire-to-wire, defeating Rice (12-7, 2-4 C-USA), 74-64, on Thursday night in the Thomas Assembly Center.

Rice opened the scoring with an early free throw, but an immediate response on a three-point shot from Derric Jean gave Louisiana Tech their first lead of the night at 3-1 and the Bulldogs wouldn’t trail again, leading the 40-minute contest for 39 minutes and 10 seconds

Louisiana Tech will be back in action at the Thomas Assembly Center on Saturday night, Jan. 21, at 6 p.m. hosting North Texas.

