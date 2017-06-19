One for the ages!

LSU rightfielder Greg Deichmann drove in the go-ahead run in the bottom of the eighth inning Saturday night, and senior left-hander Jared Poche’ tied the school record for career wins as the Tigers posted a thrilling 5-4 come-from-behind win over Florida State in their opening game of the College World Series at TD Ameritrade Park.

LSU won its 17th straight game, improving to 49-17 on the year, while Florida State dropped 45-22. The Tigers have won 22 of their past 24 games, including 10 consecutive postseason contests.

The Tigers won their opening CWS game for the first time since 2009. LSU had lost its openers in Omaha in both 2013 and 2015.

LSU, the NCAA Tournament No. 4 National Seed, will play No. 1 National Seed Oregon State (55-4), a 6-5 winner Saturday over Cal State Fullerton, in a winners’ bracket game at 6 p.m. CT Monday. The game will be televised by ESPN, and it will be carried by ESPN 97.7FM!

