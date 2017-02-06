One for the ages

1. The New England Patriots engineered the greatest comeback in Super Bowl history, overcoming a 25-point deficit to beat the Atlanta Falcons in the first overtime game in Super Bowl history.

2. It was the 5th Super Bowl title for the Patriots (all since 2001). That ties them with the Cowboys and 49ers for the second-most Super Bowl titles, just behind the Steelers (6).

3. Tom Brady set Super Bowl records for most completions (43) and most passing yards (466) en route to being named Super Bowl MVP for the 4th time.

4. On the flip side, the Falcons. They fall to 0-2 all-time in Super Bowl and are still in search of their first championship after 51 NFL seasons.

