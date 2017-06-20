Oregon State proves who is #1

LSU starting pitcher Eric Walker left the College World Series in the third inning Monday night, and his teammates gradually followed him as the game wore on, and the Tigers were embarrassed, 13-1, by No. 1 seed Oregon State in front of 24,874 at TD Ameritrade Park.

Oregon State, 56-4 and winners of 23 in a row, took a 3-0 lead in the top of the fifth with two unearned runs off reliever Caleb Gilbert after an error by shortstop Kramer Robertson. The Beavers added five in the sixth for an 8-0 lead, including the first grand slam in home run stingy TD Ameritrade in its seven-year history as the home of the College World Series. K.J. Harrison hit that off LSU reliever Hunter Newman, who was the Tigers’ fifth of a CWS record eight pitchers of the nightmarish night for LSU.

LSU tied its own CWS record as it used eight pitchers in two games in going 1-2 in the CWS in 2015. The Tigers saw their 17-game winning streak snapped with the loss.

http://www.thenewsstar.com/story/sports/college/lsu/2017/06/20/lsu-pitcher-eric-walker-leaves-game-3rd-inning-arm-injury-tigers-trail-3-0-5th/409730001/