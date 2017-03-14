Patriots top corner to visit NOLA

Patriots restricted free agent cornerback Malcolm Butler has scheduled a visit with the Saints at the team’s headquarters on Thursday.

New Orleans coach Sean Payton confirmed the visit Tuesday, telling The Associated Press he holds Butler in high regard and is eager to meet with him.

If the Saints sign the 27-year-old Butler to an offer, New England has the option to match it. The Patriots could also let Butler go and then receive the Saints’ 11th overall draft pick this year in return.

Butler, a two-year starter, is best known for his late, goal-line interception of Seattle’s Russell Wilson in the 2015 Super Bowl. He intercepted four passes last season and broke up 17. He also was credited with 63 solo or assisted tackles, including a sack.

