Peddie out at ULM

Bruce Peddie entered his third full season as ULM baseball coach knowing it was a big year for his tenure on campus.

Improvement and a berth in the Sun Belt tournament was expected from both university officials and a jaded fanbase.

ULM’s conference tournament hopes are gone. And so are Peddie’s chances of returning to the dugout in 2018.

Peddie was fired on Saturday amidst ULM’s worst baseball season in program history. The Warhawks finished the year 12-43 and clinched a dead-last finish in the Sun Belt with a 6-24 conference mark after getting swept by UL Lafayette.

ULM has now lost 22 straight baseball games to the Ragin’ Cajuns.

Peddie told the Warhawks during a morning team meeting and coached Saturday’s season finale.

ULM’s overall record under Peddie’s direction was 72-126

