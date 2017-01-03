Pels add versatile big man

The New Orleans Pelicans announced on Tuesday morning that the team agreed to sign forward/center Donatas Motiejunas.

The 7-foot, 222-pound Lithuanian native averaged 6.2 points and 2.9 rebounds in 37 games with the Houston Rockets last season after missing most of the year while recovering from back surgery.

The Rockets agreed to a trade that would’ve sent Motiejunas to the Detroit Pistons right before last season’s trade deadline, but Motiejunas failed his physical with the Pistons, voiding the trade and sending him back to Houston.

He went on to finish the 2015-16 season with the Rockets, but after a long holdout process Motiejunas–a restricted free agent at the time–agreed to a four-year, $37 million offer sheet with the Brooklyn Nets in early December.

But the Rockets decided to match the Nets’ offer sheet, bringing the 26-year old back to Houston once again.

After struggling to come to terms with Motiejunas on a new contract, the Rockets decided to renounce his rights on Dec. 16.

According to ESPN’s Marc Stein, Motiejunas’ deal with the Pelicans will be for one year at the veteran’s minimum.

http://www.nola.com/pelicans/index.ssf/2017/01/pelicans_announce_the_signing.html#incart_river_index