Pels draft Frank Jackson from Duke

The New Orleans Pelicans traded up in the NBA Draft on Thursday night to select Duke guard Frank Jackson with the No. 31 pick.
Jackson, who left the Blue Devils after his freshman season, was the Pelicans’ first selection in the draft after shipping their first-round selection to the Sacramento Kings during the season as a part of a deal to acquire All-Star center DeMarcus Cousins.
New Orleans sent the 40th selection in Thursday’s draft and cash considerations to the Charlotte Hornets in exchange for the 31st pick

 

