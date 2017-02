The New Orleans Pelicans closed out their four-game road trip by going 3-1 after beating the Memphis Grizzlies 95-91 on Wednesday night at the FedEx Forum.

The victory snapped the Pelicans’ seven-game losing streak against Memphis and it was the first time they have ended a road trip winning three of four games since Jan. 22-27, 2010.

