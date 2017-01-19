Pels make magic vanish

The New Orleans Pelicans had six different players score in double figures on Wednesday night as it ran away with a 118-98 victory over the Orlando Magic at the Smoothie King Center in what may have been the Pelicans’ most dominating performance of the season.

The Pelicans (17-26), which played their first of six consecutive games at home on Wednesday, had a new season-high with 38 fastbreak points and drilled 15 3-pointers as a team, one shy of the team’s season high. New Orleans was also three points short of tying its highest scoring output of the season.

Pelicans star forward Anthony Davis ended the night with 21 points and 14 rebounds, while Jrue Holiday added 14 points, five assists and a season-high five steals. Both also sat out the entire fourth quarter.

