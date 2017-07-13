Home » Sports » Pels to meet with Rondo

Pels to meet with Rondo

Posted on by Sean Fox

The New Orleans Pelicans sent some of their officials to Louisville, Ky. on Thursday to meet with free-agent point guard Rajon Rondo about a possible one-year deal, according to an ESPN report.
Rondo was teammates with Pelicans star center DeMarcus Cousins when both played for the Sacramento Kings during the 2015-16 season and the two developed a close bond on and off the court as former Kentucky stars.

http://www.nola.com/pelicans/index.ssf/2017/07/pelicans_meeting_with_rajon_ro.html#incart_2box_sports

 

