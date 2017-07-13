Pels to meet with Rondo

The New Orleans Pelicans sent some of their officials to Louisville, Ky. on Thursday to meet with free-agent point guard Rajon Rondo about a possible one-year deal, according to an ESPN report.

Rondo was teammates with Pelicans star center DeMarcus Cousins when both played for the Sacramento Kings during the 2015-16 season and the two developed a close bond on and off the court as former Kentucky stars.

