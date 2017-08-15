Pels release 2017-18 schedule

The New Orleans Pelicans released their 2017-18 regular season schedule on Monday, which includes an early matchup against the defending NBA champion Golden State Warriors.

New Orleans, led by its All-Star big man duo of Anthony Davis and DeMarcus Cousins, open the season on Oct. 18 on the road against the Memphis Grizzlies.

The Pelicans return home for their home opener against the Warriors at the Smoothie King Center, which will be nationally televised on ESPN.

Cousins will also be making his long-awaited return to play on the road against the Sacramento Kings on Oct. 26 in a game that will be broadcasted on TNT. It will be the first time the All-Star center has returned to Sacramento since the team traded him to New Orleans in February.

