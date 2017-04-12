Peterson leaves New Orleans without deal

The New Orleans Saints visited with former All-Pro running back Adrian Peterson on Tuesday, but he left without a deal, according to an NFL Network report.

The report Tuesday night indicated the two sides will continue to talk after the visit went well.

The Saints are looking at options to replenish the backfield after Tim Hightower, Mark Ingram’s top backup, signed with the San Francisco 49ers.

Peterson played just three games in 2016 due to a knee injury.

