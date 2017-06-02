Poche gets nod in game 1

LSU pitcher Jared Poche will start Friday against Texas Southern (20-32) in the opening game of the NCAA Regional with a chance to match school record for wins in a career.

The senior left-hander needs one win to match the record of 38 set by Scott Schulz over four seasons from 1992-95.

Poche pitched the opening game of a regional last season and struck out eight with no walks allowed over six innings of a 7-1 victory against Utah Valley. In three career regional starts, he has a 2.17 ERA over 20-2/3 innings with 17 strikeouts and two walks. He also pitched six shutout innings of relief in a regional-clinching game last year against Rice.