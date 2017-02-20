Poche pitches no hitter

LSU senior left-hander Jared Poche’ was named on Monday as one of the Collegiate Baseball National Players of the Week and the Southeastern Conference Pitcher of the Week.

Poche’, a native of Lutcher, La., fired the sixth individual no-hitter in LSU history, as he recorded a seven-inning gem against Army in the second game of a doubleheader on Saturday.

Poche’ worked seven hitless frames, recording no walks and four strikeouts over 79 pitches in LSU’s 6-0 win. Army’s only base runner in the contest reached on an error in the LSU outfield in the fourth inning.

Poche’s no-hitter was the first by an LSU pitcher since 1979, when Bobby Landry accomplished the feat in a seven-inning game against Southern Mississippi. Poche’ improved his LSU career record to 28-9 in his 52nd collegiate start.

