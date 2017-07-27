The Pursuit is back at ULM

Through its name, The Pursuit is meant to reflect ULM’s tradition and our commitment to pursue excellence. The Pursuit symbolizes a new path our institution has adopted: a path that marks the beginning of an academic and athletic year; a path that guides us through the year and prepares us for what’s coming; a path that orients us towards a successful and sustainable future.

Meet new Director of Athletics, Nick Floyd, as he gives an overview of the exciting 17′-18′ athletic seasons. Head Football Coach Matt Viator wil share his plans for the upcoming season and new Head Baseball Coach Mike Federico will talk about his vision for baseball. President Nick J. Bruno will share his plans for the upcoming year, exciting changes happening around campus, and a few of our many accomplishments.

August 24th – Event Begins @ 5:30 – Fant-Ewing Coliseum

TICKETS ARE LIMITED, SO PLEASE PURCHASE THEM EARLY!!!!

www.ulm.edu/thepursuit or call 318-342-3579 or athleticfoundation@ulm.edu

$50 Per Person; $600 Table of Eight

Special Thanks to title sponsor: Ouachita Independent Bank

Food provided by: Catfish Cabin – Fieldhouse Bar & Grill – Waterfront Grill – Marsala Beverage

