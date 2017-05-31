Rebels Pearson named player of the year

West Monroe’s Jacob Pearson has been named the Gatorade Louisiana Baseball Player of the Year.

Pearson, an LSU signee, hit .519 with 12 home runs and 41 RBIs for the Rebels last season. He scored 53 runs and stole 20 bases in 23 attempts. He helped lead the Rebels to a 38-3 record and state Class 5A runner-up finish.

Pearson is now a finalist for the Gatorade National Baseball Player of the Year. Among the past state winners are Derek Jeter (1992), Michigan; Jon Lester (2002), Washington; Clayton Kershaw (2006), Texas, and Kris Bryant (2010), Nevada.

