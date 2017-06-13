Rebels Pearson selected by Angels

LSU signee and West Monroe outfielder Jacob Pearson was taken with the 85th overall pick in the 2017 MLB Draft Tuesday when he was selected in the third round by the Los Angeles Angels.

The slot value for the pick was $656,300 but the Angels could go above that value if other top-10 round picks sign for less

The 5-foot-11, 192-pound Pearson hit .488 as a junior and followed with an even better senior season. Pearson hit .519 with 12 home runs and 41 RBI. He had 69 hits on the season and struck out just 10 times in 133 at-bats and was named the LSWA Class 5A Player of the Year.

