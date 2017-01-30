Recap of the weekend for local college hoops

The Bad

An undermanned Louisiana Tech went wire-to-wire with the number one team in the conference on Saturday night in the hostile Monte Hale Arena.

It took 40 minutes but Middle Tennessee was able to escape the motivated Bulldog squad to eke out a 71-61 win in front of 7,805 fans.

The losses to UAB and Middle Tennessee mark the first time this season that Louisiana Tech has dropped back-to-back games.

Louisiana Tech will look to get back in the win column on Thursday, Feb. 2 at the Thomas Assembly Center against WKU. Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. CT and the game will be nationally televised by BeIN Sports.

http://www.latechsports.com

Ty Petty and Alex Johnson combined for 49 points and Middle Tennessee scored 34 fourth quarter points to down Louisiana Tech 79-65 Saturday afternoon in Conference USA action at the Thomas Assembly Center.

The Blue Raiders (12-8, 7-2 C-USA) snapped LA Tech’s three-game winning streak in a game that saw the Lady Techsters (10-10, 5-4 C-USA) lead by three with just over six minutes to play before Middle Tennessee rallied.

Tech returns to action Thursday when it travels to WKU.

The ULM men’s basketball team continues its homestand on Monday with a visit from the Little Rock Trojans at 7:00 p.m. .

The Warhawks enter the tilt with a 6-15 mark, coming off of a loss against Arkansas State on Saturday, while Little Rock enters with a 12-9 mark, coming off an 88-82 loss to the Ragin Cajuns on Saturday/

http://www.ulmwarhawks.com/ViewArticle.dbml?DB_OEM_ID=19000&ATCLID=211441493

Duop Reath and Antonio Blakeney combined for 35 points to lead LSU, but Texas Tech was able to control the game from the start and win over the Tigers, 77-64, here Saturday at United Supermarkets Arena.

The game was in the annual SEC/Big 12 Challenge series of 10 games played throughout the day on Saturday.

LSU will be at home for two games this coming week, hosting South Carolina on Wednesday night at 8 p.m. on the SEC Network, and LSU will face Texas A&M again on Saturday at 8 p.m. on ESPNU

http://www.lsusports.net/ViewArticle.dbml?DB_OEM_ID=5200&ATCLID=211440006

The Good

Two technical fouls, a scuffle and a University of Arkansas – Pine Bluff Golden Lions early second half lead did not stop the Grambling State University Tigers from reaching the .500 mark in the Southwestern Athletic Conference.

The Tigers weathered the storm outlasting UAPB 61-53 on Saturday .

http://www.gsutigers.com/news/2017/1/29/mens-basketball-tigers-slash-golden-lions.aspx

The Grambling State University Lady Tigers took on the University of Arkansas – Pine Bluff on Saturday in the Fredrick C. Hobdy Assembly Center. The game was close until the finish but the Lady Tigers were able to hold on for the win, 56-54.

With the win, GSU improves to 7-12, overall, and 5-3 in Southwestern Athletic Conference play. The Lady Golden Lion move to 6-13, overall, and 3-5 in league play.

http://www.gsutigers.com/news/2017/1/29/womens-basketball-grambling-edges-out-arkansas-pine-bluff.aspx

The ULM women’s basketball team recieved a pair of double-double performances as the Warhawks grabbed a 59-51 win over Arkansas State in Sun Belt Conferene play inside Fant-Ewing Coliseum Saturday afternoon.

The Warhawks now hit the road to Georgia where the team will take on Georgia State Thursday night in Atlanta before taking on Georgia Southern next Saturday afternoon.

http://www.ulmwarhawks.com/ViewArticle.dbml?SPSID=90655&SPID=10982&DB_LANG=C&ATCLID=211440049&DB_OEM_ID=19000

The LSU women’s basketball team snapped a three-game losing streak, defeating Arkansas for the second time this season, 53-46, here at the Maravich Center Sunday afternoon.



With the win, LSU improved to 15-6 overall; 4-4 in the SEC. Arkansas fell to 13-8 overall and 2-6 in the league. The Lady Tigers are 10-3 at the PMAC this season, with two of those losses being to nationally-ranked UConn and South Carolina.

http://www.lsusports.net/ViewArticle.dbml?DB_OEM_ID=5200&ATCLID=211441100