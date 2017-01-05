Red Out in Ruston

The Louisiana Tech men’s basketball team will don its red uniforms for the first time at home this season on Thursday night when they play host to UTEP in the third annual Red Out game which tips off at 6:30 p.m. inside the Thomas Assembly Center.

The matchup will be streamed live on CampusInsiders.com and Twitter will Brett Dolan (play-by-play) and Darius Walker (analyst) calling the action in Ruston.

LA Tech (9-5, 1-0 C-USA) is 2-0 all-time in Red Out games, a fairly new tradition that started in 2015 against none other than UTEP (2-11, 0-1 C-USA).

The Bulldogs were able to win their fifth straight conference opener this past Sunday as Derric Jean and Jacobi Boykins each scored 18 points to help down Southern Miss by a score of 79-55 in Hattiesburg.

UTEP opened the season winning two of its first three games but have since lost 10 in a row. Their last defeat came in the C-USA opener which ended in a 67-55 loss at UTSA.