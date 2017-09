Red Peach weekend Schedule

Friday 9-8-17:

6:00PM Lindys Sec report ESPN 97.7FM

6:00 PM Ruston vs Acadiana Z107.5FM

6:30PM Union vs Calvary ESPN 97.7FM

6:30PM Cedar Creek vs Darbonne Woods KPCH 99.3FM

Original Prep Report ESPN 97.7FM (following UNION)

Saturday 9-9-17:

8:00AM The Nick Brown Show ESPN 97.7FM

10AM The HS FOOTBALL REWIND ESPN 97.7FM

3:00 PM Tech vs MSU Z107.5FM

4:00PM LSU vs Chatanooga ESPN 97.7FM

5:00 PM GSU vs Tulane KPCH 99.3FM

Sunday 9-10-17:

10AM Countdown to Kickoff at SQ’sESPN 97.7FM

11:30AM Steelers vs Browns ESPN 97.7FM

followed by Seahawks vs Packers ESPN 97.7FM

followed by Giants vs Cowboys ESPN 97.7FM