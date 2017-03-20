Red wolves come back to take series from ULM

The ULM baseball team jumped out to an early three run lead on Sunday afternoon, only to see Arkansas State score the game’s final eight runs, as the hosts handed the Warhawks an 8-3 loss to close out the opening weekend of Sun Belt Conference play.

With ULM leading 3-0 after three innings, Arkansas State cut into the deficit with two runs in the fourth before taking the lead for good as part of a three-run seventh inning.

The Warhawks return home to host regional foe Grambling on Tuesday night at home in the first of four straight games at home. ULM will step back into Sun Belt Conference play when Little Rock comes to town for a three-game weekend series beginning Friday night (6:00 p.m. start) before afternoon games on Saturday (2:00 p.m.) and Sunday (1:00 p.m.) afternoons.

ULM wins game 1 5-3

lose game 2 12-6

lose game 3 8-3

http://www.ulmwarhawks.com/ViewArticle.dbml?DB_OEM_ID=19000&ATCLID=211527709