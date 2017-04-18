Resume game in Ruston, battle of I-20 highlight college baseball tonight

The week begins with LA Tech welcoming the McNeese State Cowboys to Ruston for a 6 p.m. first pitch on Tuesday at J.C. Love Field at Pat Patterson Park. The Bulldogs will then travel to Little Rock, Arkansas, at 6 p.m. Wednesday to take on the Trojans at Gary Hogan Field.

LA Tech is coming off a series victory on the road after the Bulldogs defeated Old Dominion in Conference USA play this past weekend in Norfolk, Virginia. The Diamond ’Dogs enter the midweek contests with a 23-13 overall record, including a 13-6 mark in games played at the Love Shack. LA Tech is 7-3 this season in midweek games.

As of Monday, McNeese State received the program’s first Top 25 ranking in school history when the Cowboys came in at No. 23 in the latest Collegiate Baseball poll. McNeese State enters the midweek matchup having won seven straight dating back to a 5-3 victory over the Bulldogs on April 5 in Lake Charles. The Cowboys are 26-9 overall on the season and coming off two straight series sweeps over Abilene Christian and New Orleans. The 26-9 start to the season is the best start for the Cowboys since the 2000 season.

http://www.latechsports.com/sports/m-basebl/spec-rel/041717aaa.html

The ULM baseball team is set to make the short trip down I-20 Tuesday night to take on Grambling in the second game of the teams’ home-and-home season series.

ULM enters the game after a 1-2 Sun Belt Conference weekend at Texas State, while Grambling swept Southern at home in SWAC action over the weekend.

ULM and Grambling have met in 63 contests all-time prior to Tuesday night’s game, with ULM leading the series 49-14 with the first meeting coming back in the 1971 season (a 3-0 ULM victory). ULM is 8-2 in the last 10 meetings in the series

http://www.thenewsstar.com/story/sports/college/ulm/2017/04/18/ulm-baseball-visit-grambling/100589714/

No. 8 LSU (25-12) plays host to Lamar (22-15) at 6:30 p.m. CT Tuesday in Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field.

Tuesday’s contest is LSU’s annual Prostate Cancer Awareness Game, as the Tigers will wear blue batting helmets in support of the early detection and treatment of prostate cancer in men.

http://www.lsusports.net/ViewArticle.dbml?DB_OEM_ID=5200&ATCLID=211563463