Road to Omaha begins now for LSU

 No. 11 LSU (30-15, 13-8 SEC) opens a three-game Southeastern Conference series at 7 p.m. CT Friday versus South Carolina (26-17, 10-11 SEC) in Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field.

Game 2 of the series will begin at 7 p.m. CT on Saturday, and first pitch for Game 3 is set for 2 p.m. CT on Sunday.

LSU is in third place in the SEC Western Division with a 13-8 league mark, just one game behind first-place Mississippi State and Auburn, who are both 14-7 in league play. South Carolina is fourth in the SEC Eastern Division with a 10-11 league record.

