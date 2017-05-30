Road to Omaha again goes thru BR

LSU will play host to the NCAA Baton Rouge Regional in Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field beginning at 2:30 p.m. CT Friday when the top-seeded Tigers meet No. 4 seed Texas Southern.

No. 3 seed Rice will face No. 2 seed Southeastern Louisiana at 7 p.m. CT Friday in the second game of the four-team regional.

The regional continues Saturday and Sunday and, if necessary, will finish on Monday. The winner of the Baton Rouge Regional will face the winner of the Hattiesburg Regional, hosted by Southern Mississippi, in an NCAA Super Regional next weekend.

LSU is playing host to a regional for the 25th time in school history. The Tigers are just the second team in NCAA history to earn a National Seed in six straight seasons. Stanford accomplished the feat from 1999-2004.

The Tigers entire post season run will be aired right here on ESPN 97.7FM

http://www.lsusports.net/ViewArticle.dbml?SPSID=27865&SPID=2173&DB_OEM_ID=5200&ATCLID=211609922