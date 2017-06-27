Rumble at the Revelry

Presented by Twin City Transmission
Doors open at 7:00pm with Fights starting at 8:00pm.
Two of the best amateurs in the area square off in Dillon Fraley vs Caleb Minter
The Co Main Event is the battle of the Chase’s as Chase Henry takes on Chase Johnson
And the Main event features two of the rising stars in the world of MMA when Josh Davila goes to war with Jesse Butler
Tickets available : $20 in advance and $25 at the door
http://www.outhousetickets.com/Event/Event9266/
For more information call 318 235 7594