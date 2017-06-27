Rumble at the Revelry

Presented by Twin City Transmission

Doors open at 7:00pm with Fights starting at 8:00pm.

Two of the best amateurs in the area square off in Dillon Fraley vs Caleb Minter

The Co Main Event is the battle of the Chase’s as Chase Henry takes on Chase Johnson

And the Main event features two of the rising stars in the world of MMA when Josh Davila goes to war with Jesse Butler

Tickets available : $20 in advance and $25 at the door

http://www.outhousetickets.com/Event/Event9266/

For more information call 318 235 7594