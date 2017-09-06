Saints bring back KUUUUHHHHNNN!

The New Orleans Saints spent a few days this week without a fullback, but they will have one on the roster for Monday’s season opener against the Minnesota Vikings.

John Kuhn re-signed with the Saints on Wednesday, according to a league source, just three days after they released him to help make room for two players they claimed off waivers.

Kuhn, 34, worked as the lone fullback for the Saints in 2016, and it appears he’ll have that role again this season. Last season Kuhn had 18 rushes for 37 yards, including 12 first downs and four touchdowns, as well as 16 receptions for 70 yards.

