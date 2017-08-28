Home » Sports » Saints defense pitches another shut out

Saints defense pitches another shut out

New Orleans Saints
Posted on by Sean Fox

The New Orleans Saints defense played an exceptional game for the second exhibition in a row on Saturday night.
Hosting the Houston Texans at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome, the Saints (2-1) won their third preseason game, 13-0, as the defense didn’t allow any points for the second consecutive week. This was the Saints’ first preseason shutout since Aug. 23, 2008, against the Cincinnati Bengals — the Los Angeles Chargers scored last week on a pick-6 to avoid the shutout.

Points allowed by Saints’ starters in preseason since ’09:

2009 7
2010 34
2011 44
2012 41
2013 40
2014 34
2015 41
2016 45
2017 0