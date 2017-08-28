Saints defense pitches another shut out

The New Orleans Saints defense played an exceptional game for the second exhibition in a row on Saturday night.
Hosting the Houston Texans at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome, the Saints (2-1) won their third preseason game, 13-0, as the defense didn’t allow any points for the second consecutive week. This was the Saints’ first preseason shutout since Aug. 23, 2008, against the Cincinnati Bengals — the Los Angeles Chargers scored last week on a pick-6 to avoid the shutout.
Points allowed by Saints’ starters in preseason since ’09:
2009 7
2010 34
2011 44
2012 41
2013 40
2014 34
2015 41
2016 45
2017 0