Saints defense shuts down bolts

Te’o was the primary defensive star for the Saints as he tallied eight tackles, three for loss, a sack and a fumble recovery against his former team. But other members of his position group stepped up, too, as A.J. Klein, Craig Robertson, Nate Stupar and Alex Anzalone all made standout plays. Klein had five tackles, one for loss, half a sack and a lightning-quick blitz that set up a sack for defensive end Alex Okafor.

Led by swarming linebackers on the first- and second-team defense, the Saints beat the Chargers on Sunday night at the StubHub Center en route to a 13-7 win that gave New Orleans its first preseason victory since 2014 — ending a 10-game losing streak.

