New Orleans Saints defensive tackle Nick Fairley has been absent from the first two weeks of organized team activities, and a report Saturday night indicates it could be due to serious medical concerns.

The 29-year-old Fairley is dealing with a heart issue that could jeopardize the future of his career, according to a report from FOX Sports’ Jennifer Hale.

