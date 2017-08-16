Home » Sports » Saints fire team Doctors!

New Orleans Saints
Posted on by Sean Fox

The New Orleans Saints have fired their two orthopedists, Dr. Deryk Jones and Dr. Misty Suri, according to a league source.

The decision follows a misdiagnosis of cornerback Delvin Breaux’s injury. Breaux has missed the majority of training camp with what the team diagnosed as a leg contusion, but Breaux underwent X-rays on Monday as part of a second opinion that revealed a worse injury. He was seen in a walking boot and using crutches Monday afternoon at the team facility.

ESPN first reported the firings of Jones and Suri on Wednesday morning.

http://www.nola.com/saints/index.ssf/2017/08/saints_fire_two_orthopedists_a.html#incart_river_index

 