Saints to hold key players out vs Browns

The New Orleans Saints plan to hold out several key veteran skill players from tonight’s game against the Cleveland Browns, according to ESPN’s Dianna Russini.
Quarterback Drew Brees and running backs Adrian Peterson and Mark Ingram will both not play, according to the report.
With those players out of action, backup passer Chase Daniel will likely get the start, and the early carries will go to either Daniel Lasco or Alvin Kamara.
Brees last skipped the preseason opener in 2015, and Peterson hasn’t played in a preseason game in four years.
