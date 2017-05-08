Saints lose starting center to injury

The New Orleans Saints are expected to begin the regular season without a key member of the offensive line.

Starting center Max Unger suffered a foot injury and underwent surgery over the weekend, according to a source familiar with the situation. Unger could miss the start of the 2017 regular season.

Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network first reported the news that Unger could start the season on the physically unable to perform (PUP) list.

The 31-year-old Unger is dealing with the same foot injury that caused him to miss one game the past season against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 14, according to the source.

http://www.nola.com/saints/index.ssf/2017/05/saints_max_unger_expected_to_m.html#incart_river_index