Saints make moves on eve of camp

Left Terron Armstead (shoulder), center Max Unger (foot), linebacker Dannell Ellerbe (undisclosed) and offensive lineman Senio Kelemete (undisclosed) are on the physically unable to perform (PUP) list, according to Monday’s NFL Transactions report.

Armstead underwent surgery to repair a torn laburm suffered during the mandatory three-day minicamp in June, while Unger underwent foot surgery in early May.

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Willie Snead is officially in the fold.

Snead signed his tender as an exclusive-rights free agent, according to Monday’s NFL Transactions report.

The 5-foot-11, 195-pound Snead will earn a base salary of $615,000 under the tender, but the Saints and Snead are eyeing a longer deal.

After having three surgeries to remove his large intestine and rectum, linebacker Michael Mauti is getting another chance to play in the NFL.

The veteran linebacker and special teams star re-signed with the Saints on a one-year deal after a workout with the team Monday.

Mauti’s deal is for $775,000 in base salary with $125,000 guaranteed and a $80,000 signing bonus, according to a source familiar with the transaction.

Mauti also worked out for the Houston Texans on Friday, but waited to see if he could return with the Saints.

