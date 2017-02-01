Saints not going back to Greenbrier

The New Orleans Saints will not return to West Virginia for training camp in 2017.

After holding summer practices at The Greenbrier resort the past three years, the Saints will have a new training camp location this year, according to multiple sources with knowledge of the plans.

The Saints signed a three-year contract with the resort in 2014, but the team will not extend its relationship with the hillside estate in White Sulphur Springs, W.Va.

Instead, the Houston Texans plan to visit The Greenbrier next summer to take advantage of the accommodations initially built for the Saints, though Texans general manager Rick Smith said last week at the Senior Bowl his team’s plans were not official.

The Texans are expected to hold the first portion of their training camp at The Greenbrier and then return to Houston for the preseason, according to the Houston Chronicle.

Saints general manager Mickey Loomis said last Tuesday the Saints were still determining where to hold camp before next season.

Sorry John Tabor!

