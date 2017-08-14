Home » Sports » Saints put top CB Breaux on market

Posted on by Sean Fox

The New Orleans Saints are reportedly looking to trade one of their top cornerbacks.

Delvin Breaux, who has missed the majority of training camp with a leg injury, is on the trade block, according to an NFL Network report.

The 27-year-old Breaux was the Saints’ top cornerback in 2015, starting all 16 games with three interceptions and 19 passes defensed.

But, the McDonogh 35 product dealt with injuries throughout 2016, including a broken fibula suffered Week 1, and he hasn’t been consistently available in training camp this year.

