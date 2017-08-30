Saints and Ravens still on

A New Orleans Saints spokesman announced on Twitter that Thursday’s preseason game against the Baltimore Ravens will happen as scheduled at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.

An ESPN report Wednesday morning said there had been discussions about cancelling the game due to Tropical Storm Harvey, but team spokesman Greg Bensel refuted that possibility in less than an hour.

The Saints’ final exhibition kicks off at 7 p.m.

http://www.nola.com/saints/index.ssf/2017/08/saints_announce_preseason_game.html#incart_river_index