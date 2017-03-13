Saints ship cooks to patriots

Continuing their aggressive offseason blitz, the New England Patriots have agreed to trade their 2017 first-round draft choice to the New Orleans Saints in exchange for receiver Brandin Cooks, sources tell ESPN’s Dianna Russini.

The first-round pick is No. 32 overall, the last selection of the round. The Patriots also will trade a third-round pick (No. 103) to New Orleans and receive the Saints’ fourth-round pick (No. 118), sources tell Russini.

