Saints shut Fairley down for season

METAIRIE, La. — New Orleans Saints defensive tackle Nick Fairley was placed on season-ending injured reserve Monday, and his career appears to be in jeopardy because of a heart issue.

Fairley, 29, has consulted with at least three specialists this offseason — at least one of whom suggested he should no longer play football, according to Saints coach Sean Payton.

Payton recently said that both Fairley and the team were waiting on the results of a third opinion. It’s unclear what those results were. But ultimately, the Saints did not want to risk putting Fairley on the field this season.

