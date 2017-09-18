Saints once again start season 0-2

After making Sam Bradford look like Tom Brady in Week 1, you can only imagine how the real Brady fared against the woeful New Orleans Saints defense in Week 2.

In fact, Brady actually made some personal history in the New England Patriots‘ 36-20 blowout, setting career highs with 177 yards and three touchdown passes in the first quarter. Brady finished with 447 yards and three TDs as the Saints plummeted to 0-2 for the fourth straight year.

The Saints’ defense is making some ugly history of its own, too. According to ESPN Stats & Information, the 777 passing yards allowed are the most allowed in franchise history through two games — and the sixth most of any team since the NFL-AFL merger.

http://www.espn.com/blog/new-orleans-saints/post/_/id/27729/saints-defensive-woes-reach-historic-levels-in-loss-to-patriots