ULM offensive line coach Rob Sale is headed to the “Valley of the Sun,” leaving head coach Matt Viator with a big vacancy to fill.

Sale accepted the same position at Arizona State on Wednesday.

The job at ASU was created by Josh Henson’s departure for Oklahoma State last week. Henson was on the job in Tempe for less than a month after replacing Chris Thomsen, who left for TCU.

Henson’s title at ASU was offensive line coach/run game coordinator. Alabama wide receivers coach Billy Napier became ASU’s offensive coordinator on January 28 following Chip Lindsey’s departure to Auburn.

http://www.thenewsstar.com/story/sports/both-teams-played-hard/2017/02/15/sale-leaving-ulm-arizona-state/97881016/