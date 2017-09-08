IT’S SATURDAY NIGHT IN TIGER STADIUM

LSU opens its 2017 home schedule on Saturday, hosting Chattanooga at 6!30 p.m. CT Saturday.

The Tigers enter the game with a record of 1-0 following their 27-0 victory over BYU in the

Advocare Texas Kickoff Saturday night in New Orleans. The LSU defense was impressive in the shutout

win over the Cougars allowing just 97 total

yards and limiting BYU to -5 rushing yards. It

marked the fewest rushing yards in a game

since the 1982 team held Ole Miss to a school

record -50 yards on Oct. 3.

You can catch the game on ESPN 97.7FM!