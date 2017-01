New Orleans Saints Head Coach Sean Payton told a New Orleans radio station intends to honor his contract and remain with the Saints.

Payton told WWL radio Monday night he “definitely” plans to return to the Saints next season.

When asked by host Bobby Hebert if he could say he has no interest in coaching other teams, Payton said: “Yeah, absolutely.”

http://www.fox8live.com/story/34170167/report-sean-payton-will-remain-as-saints-head-coach